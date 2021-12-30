Branch Is Hiring Interns With A Stipend of 50K Per Month

B ranch, one of the world's leading personal finance apps, is looking for engineering interns for Backend, Machine Learning and Android Development. With this internship, the candidate would also have the opportunity to work with a distributed team and work in a mission-driven, fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment. Branch will be offering a stipend of 50,000 INR per month for this remote internship and depending on performance, a full time offer down the line.

Branch is looking for self starters who are passionate in solving difficult problems in a startup environment. The ideal candidate is someone who is language agnostic and has a solid foundation in computer science fundamentals, distributed systems or data storage. As a software engineering intern, they will work closely with experienced engineers at Branch and make significant contributions to products and code base for 4-6 months. It will give an opportunity to individuals to brainstorm, design, code, debug, and ship features serving millions of customers while picking up skills necessary for your career.

Commenting on the same Branch CTO Anshul Agrawal said, “At Branch you would have the opportunity to build out functionality for existing and new product lines and platforms such as Credit, Wallet, Payments, KYC, Data Platforms, etc. and to integrate with various third-party systems, including payment systems, identity providers, and messaging platforms.

We value diversity and are committed to providing an inclusive working environment where human beings of all backgrounds can thrive. We are looking forward to hiring interns who are willing to learn new skills and have excellent organizational capabilities.”