BITS Pilani WILP Offers Mtech, PG Certificate Programs For Working Professionals in New Age Technologies

India – September 19, 2022: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, which offers various higher education degree programmes for working professionals, has admissions opened for M.Tech. in Data Science & Engineering, M.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), and Post Graduate certificate programmes in AI & ML and Full Stack Engineering. The last date to apply for admissions in any of these programmes is October 10, 2022.

These programmes, which have been meticulously designed with inputs from the industry, help impart both theoretical and well-rounded conceptual knowledge of various new-age technologies. Among various aspects, these industry-focused programmes will aid working professionals in making a difference to their organizations and businesses by also helping them develop innovative solutions and the ability to think strategically.

M.Tech. in Data Science and Engineering degree programme

This four-semester programme helps you prepare for a career in Data Science, as it covers fundamentals to advanced skill and knowledge areas. The programme helps software & IT professionals build skillsets that are required to advance their careers as Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and Data Scientist, etc.

With the global Data Science Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30% to reach USD 140 billion by 2024 (as per the MarketsandMarkets report), this programme, among various other aspects, will also help the working professionals address real-world tasks with advanced critical thinking and innovative solutions.

M.Tech. in AI & ML degree programme

The set of core courses and electives of this programme have been carefully designed in such a manner that it aids in comprehensive development of skills and knowledge for a learner. For instance, the programme addresses the fact that the ML engineers need to be familiar with not just algorithms, such as supervised deep learning, unsupervised and reinforcement learning, but also AI application areas, such as natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and cyber security, while staying up-to-date with the leading research in the field.

The programme even aims to help a learner gain better understanding of the software engineering requirements for implementing ML systems on large datasets and in resource-constrained environments — and all this, while keeping a tab on the underlying ethical issues in applying AI and ML.

Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Full Stack Engineering

With advancements in web-based, mobile, and desktop application development, Full Stack developers and engineers have emerged as some of the most strategic and coveted assets in the software industry. With a deep understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle, including planning, requirement gathering, design, development, testing, deployment, and production support, Full Stack engineers can drive projects far more efficiently and effectively and thus command a higher value in the job market.

This 11-month comprehensive programme has been designed for working professionals who wish to advance their career in the IT industry by mastering a full stack of multiple technologies, acquiring an ability to architect high impact solutions, envision and design great new products, solve complex problems, and manage cross-functional collaborations.

Post Graduate Certificate Programme in AI & ML

With organizations accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, the demand for AI talent pool is expected to increase significantly. This 11-month Certificate Programme is designed to help working professionals develop an understanding of AI & ML and its building blocks, and equip themselves to address the future requirements of the sector.

How to apply for BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes

For over four decades now, the BITS Pilani WILP division has been offering various higher education degree programmes, which the working professionals from different sectors and industries can leverage to reskill or upskill themselves — and all this, while not having to leave their current professions and roles. WILP are the degree/diploma/certificate programmes, which are developed and conducted by BITS Pilani in association and jointly with organizations representing various industry sectors; they are comparable to BITS Pilani’s regular programmes, both in terms of unit/credit requirements as well as academic rigour.

Interested working professionals can visit the BITS Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) website to learn more about the objectives of different programmes (for which the admissions are now open), register their account, and pursue the process listed on the website accordingly.

The last date to apply for admissions for these four specific programmes is October 10, 2022.