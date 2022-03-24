Bhagavad Gita Is Peremptory In Academy Syllabus Say Gujrat, Karnataka Governments

The Gujrat Government on Thursday, March 17, blazoned in the assembly that the "Bhagavad Gita" will be a part of the academy syllabus for classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022–23.

Jitu Vaghani, the Education Minister, announced in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation to the Education Department.

The reason behind adding "Bhagavad Gita" to the academy syllabus is to educate the values and principles of life treasured in Bhagavad Gita, which was outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Union government, which advocates the preface of ultramodern and ancient culture, traditions, and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India’s rich and diverse culture, the minister said.

Speaking to the media, he said, "People from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture." Hence, we've decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita into the academy class for classes 6 to 12. For scholars of classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook "Sarvangi Shikshan" (holistic education). From classes 9 to 12, it'll be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language."

For classes 9 to 12, the core concepts of the Bhagavad Gita like humanitarianism, equality, the concept of karma yoga, concepts of selfless service, and the management concepts and leadership lessons in the Gita will be part of the Gujarati subject textbooks.

For Classes 6 to 8, printed and audiovisual content will be prepared by the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT), while for Classes 9-12, it'll be prepared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Academies will also organise exercises grounded in the Bible such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quizzes, oil and oratory competitions, education minister Vaghani said. Study materials similar to books and audio-video tape CDs will be handed to seminaries by the government, he added.

After Gujrat, the Karnataka government says that it's also making plans to introduce it in Karnataka schools' syllabus if it's accepted by all the officials in the government.

The Bhagavad Gita isn't just for Hindus; it's for everyone. If experts say it'll be introduced, not this year but next year. We've to decide whether Moral Science has to be introduced by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

Amid the hijab debate, both state governments, which are led by BJP leaders, have decided to incorporate the Bhagavad Gita into the academy curriculum.