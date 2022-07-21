OU Offers B Pharma Course From This Academic Year

B Pharmacy Course is going to be introduced in the University College of Technology on the OU campus from this academic year i.e., 2022-23. Right now, the University College of Technology is offering M Pharmacy in Pharmaceutical Analysis and Quality Assurance, and M Pharmacy in Pharmaceutical Chemistry courses, with each course having 18 seats. Now, the administration has decided to launch a B Pharmacy course with an intake of 60. Till now, the B Pharmacy course was offered by private affiliated colleges.

"We have written to the Pharmacy Council of India seeking a nod, though it is not mandatory for the university to seek permission to start the course as it has NAAC A grade. Mostly, the BPharmacy course will be up for admissions from the academic year 2022-23," said a senior official.

The university administration is planning to offer Hotel Management and the Bachelors in Physical Education. Admissions for Hotel Management are likely to start this year and the intake of seats is 60. The Bachelors in Physical Education will be launched by the Osmania University College of Physical Education soon. The college is currently offering a Master’s in Physical Education programme.