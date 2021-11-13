Azim Premji University Starts Admissions for Undergraduate Programmes 2022

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University announces admissions to its full-time, residential undergraduate program. Applications are available on the website, and the last date for the early admission process is December 7, 2021. The classes for the batch will commence in July 2022.

The undergraduate programmes offered by the university are:

A 3-year B.Sc. degree in Physics, Biology, or Mathematics and a B.A. degree in Economics, English, Philosophy, or History.

4-year B.Sc.B.Ed. Dual degree in Science and Education with specialisations in Physics, Biology, or Mathematics and Education.

The curriculum at Azim Premji University emphasises disciplinary depth and broader skills of analysis, reasoning, and problem-solving skills over conventional modes of learning. Students will work on a common curriculum to strengthen their key skills and capabilities to help them become active and self-motivated learners.

Timelines

Admission process Early Admission Regular admission Last date to apply 7 Dec 2021 Mid-April 2022 Entrance test date 19 Dec 2021 Mid May 2022 Interview process Feb 2022 June 2022 Offer letters Mar 2022 July 2022 Classes commencing Aug 2022 Aug 2022

*Dates are tentative.

Azim Premji University offers a diverse student cohort, need-based scholarships (full or partial waiver), and extensive academic support. With accomplished faculty members and a mix of teaching, research, and field experience, combined with innovative teaching-learning methods and close mentoring of students, this is an opportunity for aspirants to explore India’s complex social and political reality and become responsible citizens of the 21st century. Undergraduate students can also conduct research through Honours projects.

Admission Process and Dates: The admission process will be conducted in 2 windows, Early admissions and regular admissions.

Students can apply online on the university website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which a personal interview will be conducted for the shortlisted students. The university also considers SAT and KYPY scores for admissions.

New Campus

The classes will be conducted at the university’s permanent residential campus at Sarjapur-Attibele Road on the outskirts of Bangalore. Spread over 80 acres, the campus will offer 2.7 million sq. ft. of space after the first phase of construction, capable of accommodating 3,800 students and 700 faculty plus administration staff. It will be a self-contained learning and living space with hostel accommodation for students, residential facilities for faculty and staff, guest stays, a library, an auditorium, an amphitheatre, and a sports complex with outdoor and indoor games.

Address: Azim Premji University, Burugunte Village, Sarjapur Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 562125

Mobile: 8971889988