Ayushakti Starts 3-Year Certificate Course In Ayurveda Healing PATH

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres in the world, has introduced an Ayurveda course under its Ayushakti Academy of Ayurved Education. The education course named "3-Year Healing PATH (Practitioner Training in Ancient Healing Secrets of Siddha-Veda)" is being launched in association with the Ancient Secrets Foundation and St. Elisabeth University of Berlin.

This course aims at spreading awareness about Ayurveda and teaching the generation of today the age-old ancient lineage of pulse reading and marma techniques. It is open to all students and participants from all over the world who want to learn Ayurvedic methods and healing techniques.

The programme is headed by Ayushakti Academy of Ayurved’s Education Head, Dr Hemang Parekh, Dr Smita Pankaj Naram and Dr Clint G. Rogers, along with a team of 11 doctors who are on board as mentors. They include Dr Hemang Parekh. Dr Tushar Yadav, Dr Ronak Naik, Dr Komal Gawali, Dr Rajasee Patade, Dr Ramchandra Konduskar, Dr Priyanka Shukla, Dr Deepali Shastri, Dr Ashwini Borate, Dr Ketki Trivedi, Dr Rajeshree Mehta, and Mr Krushna Pankaj Naram, the upcoming Ayurve

There will be online sessions as part of this education, as well as a 7-day on-site training every year, where students will learn how to scan the body, practise pulse reading, visit herbal gardens, and cook authentic Ayurvedic recipes. The first education meet-up took place this week, where students from 18 countries, like the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa, Germany, New York, Qatar, etc., visited the Malad centre of Ayushakti.

Speaking on the education course, Dr Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti, said, "With evolving times, more and more people are keen on learning and following different solutions to treat chronic health issues. As an Ayurveda practitioner, my purpose in life is to help millions of people across the world, and the only way to reach out to those people is by training doctors and practitioners across the world. This education week brought doctors, naturopaths, Ayurveda practitioners, and medical doctors from various global backgrounds. With our practical training sessions, we aim to offer a deeper knowledge of pulse reading and hone their skills to accurately diagnose the physical or mental concerns faced by patients."

She further added, "I am grateful to all our mentor doctors who have put their knowledge and learning about Ayurveda into practical sessions held in India on herbal learning, pulse reading, Ayurvedic food cooking classes, MARMA, and ayurvedic formulas in herbal factories."

Upcoming Ayurvedacharya, Mr Krushna Pankaj Naram, said, "This course focuses on the basic, authentic, and real methods of Ayurveda to make a lasting difference in people’s lives." Our aim at Ayushakti has always been to spread healing techniques for the betterment of human life, and I look forward to scaling this lineage that my father had started."