Australian Maitri Scholarships for Indian Students, Check Eligibility and Where to Apply

New Delhi: Just after meetings in Melbourne between visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Affairs and Women's Minister Marise Payne, Australia has announced the launch of three "Maitri" (friendship) initiatives to promote bilateral cooperation, understanding, and exchanges.

The Maitri Scholarship Program, worth $11.2 million, aims to attract and encourage high-achieving Indian students who want to study at Australian universities. According to the Australian High Commission in India, it will highlight Australia's internationally recognised academic and research institutions, notably in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and health.

The Maitri Grants and Fellowships Programme, worth $3.5 million, will strengthen linkages between our future leaders by allowing mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to work on strategic research and shared goals, according to the statement.

"The $6.1 million Australia-India Maitri Cultural Partnership will boost the role of creative industries in our economic and people-to-people ties. This partnership will also promote artistic talent and cultural exchanges in our two countries’ world-class visual and performing arts, literature, film, television, and music industries," said the Australian High Commission in its statement.