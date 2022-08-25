Attention UPSC Aspirants: Free Coaching for Civil Services Aptitude Test in Telangana

Hyderabad: There’s some good news for the UPSC aspirants of Telangana. Candidates aspiring to crack the Civil Services-2023 of the Union Public Service Commission can avail of free coaching for the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) during the academic year 2022-23.

The Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle is giving an opportunity to all the students of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes and Minority Communities in the State, to get coaching for Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) examination.

The Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle (TSSCSC) is inviting applications from interested candidates belonging to the aforementioned communities for the preparation of Civil Services. A total of 250 seats including 200 for freshers and 50 for repeaters are available.

The admission to the free coaching programme for the CSAT-2023 is on the basis of the merit obtained in the entrance examination conducted at the State level on September 18 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

There are no separate entrance tests for freshers and others who are re-attempting the UPSC exams. The common entrance test will be held in Hyderabad, Warangal and Nizamabad districts. The question paper will comprise of multiple choice questions (MCQs) on the pattern of UPSC Prelims. It will have 100 questions on general studies and 40 questions on CSAT-paper-II.

Candidates who want to take free coaching for the CSAT-2023 can apply till September 7. The hall tickets for the entrance test will be made available for downloading from September 12. For more details, visit this website http://tsstudycircle.co.in/