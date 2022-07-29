ATMA July Session Results are Out, Check Link Here

The association of Indian Management Schools released the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) results on July 29, 2022.

Candidates need to submit their personal ID and password.

The ATMA July session examination was conducted on July 24 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to Check ATMA July Session Results:

Step 1: Visit the ATMA 2022 official website at www.atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Select the exam date from the drop-down box

Step 4: Enter the PID number and password

Step 5: Download and print out the ATMA 2022 Results for further reference.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA is a national-level exam conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA and PGDBA courses.