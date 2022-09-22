Asia’s Largest Education Event DIDAC INDIA Kicks Off in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The 12th edition of DIDAC India, Asia’s largest and India’s only event on education and skilling sector, was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here today.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, declared the three-day event open at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The premier event will showcase state-of-the-art solutions for education & skills sectors besides hosting several conferences on workshops on education.

Education ministers and ministerial delegations from 15 countries such as the UK, Brazil, Malaysia, Namibia, Saudi Arabia besides education ministers of 10 Indian states are participating in the event.

Over 200 companies from across the world such as Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, HP, Acer, Hyundai, etc., are showcasing latest cutting-edge technologies, products and services for education and skills sector. The Expo also has exclusive international pavilions from the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland, Singapore among others.

DIDAC India is organised by India Didactics Association (IDA), the only industry body for education and skill sector in India, and is supported by the Union Ministry of Education, NITI Aayog, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education World Forum. The Expo is hosted by Department of Higher Education of Government of Karnataka. AICTE and NCERT are also supporting partners for the event.

The event is a one-stop shop for education and skills sector. From cutting-edge edtech gadgets to software applications and virtual reality tools to online learning tools, it covers every single aspect of education and skills sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashwath Narayan said that Karnataka was happy to host Asia’s largest event for education and skills sector. “The fact that DIDAC India is the largest in Asia is a testimony to growing importance of India in the global education landscape. Participation of global giants in the event is an endorsement.”

India Didactics Association CEO Aditya Gupta said the sole objective of DIDAC India has always been to bring the latest and innovative solutions for the education industry under one roof. “DIDAC India has been a must attend event for educationists, school/college/university managements and administrators, teachers, edtech companies in India for some time now. The event attracts participants from across the globe keeping in line with rising stature of India on the global educational atlas.”

Education World Forum Director Dominic Savage said that the world is looking at India more keenly for innovation in education and skill sector. “India is embarking on large scale reforms in the field of education and skilling through initiatives such as NEP and Skill India and I am confident that this event will help this transformation in a big way.”

This event is an exclusive event for educationists, teachers, managements of schools, colleges and universities and entry is free.

WORKSHOPS/CONFERENCES

Besides the 200+ stalls, the event is also hosting several workshops and conferences on various areas of education and skills sector.

Delegates from around the world will debate and discuss several aspects of education and skills sector in the several conferences and workshops such as The International Education and Skill Summit, Didac Alliance of International Schools conference, Early Learning conference, K-12 Education conference, IDA Connect workshop.