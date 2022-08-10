APSCHE Releases APECET Results 2022: Check Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Results today, (August 10, 2022). Students can download their ECET scores from the APSCHE official website.

Candidates need their AP ECET hall tickets to check their results online.

Steps To Download APECET Rank Card 2022:

1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2022 result link (when available)

3. Enter Registration Number and ECET Hall ticket No to view the result.

4. The AP ECET result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Eligible candidates can take seats in the Engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh State.