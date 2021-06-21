Applications Invited For Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2021

Applications are open and invited for the Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2021. viz. The Lok Sabha Training Programme on Innovation, Research, and Development.



About the Internship

The programme will provide an opportunity to the passionate learners in different fields about the procedural aspects of the working of the Indian Parliament especially Lok Sabha.

Eligibility

Indian citizens between 18 to 25 years of age.

Must have completed Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline such as social science and environment, International Relations, Law, Journalism, Finance, Management, Languages, etc from recognized Institutes in India or Abroad as of 9 June 2021.

Duration of the Internship

The selected candidates may opt for the duration of the Internship from 1 month to 11 months.

Stipend/Honorarium

The Interns shall be paid an amount of Rs. 25,000/- per month during the Internship period.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format (as in the official notification Annexure) on the email ID at email pride.internship@sansad.nic.in or send a hard copy to PRIDE, Room No. G-083, Ground Floor, PLB, New Delhi with all relevant documents.

Application Deadline

The last date for receipt of the application is 25 June 2021

Notification: http://bpst.nic.in/LSTPRID_Advertisement_2_2021.pdf