Applications Invited From Indian Women Scientists, Entrepreneurs for National Tech Excellence Award for Women 2022

Applications have been invited from Indian Women Scientists and Entrepreneurs to felicitate a select few with the prestigious India National Tech Excellence Award for Women 2022 for pursuing, prevailing, creating an impact, and etching out stories of inspiration for future young girls.

Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, on the special occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, has instituted the award to honour the outstanding contribution of women scientists and entrepreneurs in commercializing innovative indigenous technologies. The awards will be presented on International Women’s Day on 8th March 2022.

The awards are categorized under two categories National Women Scientist Award for Excellence in Translational Research and National Women Entrepreneur Award. Both the awards will be presented in two distinct subcategories of Senior (45 years and above) and Young (Below 45 years). The awardees will receive a cash award of ₹3 Lakh and ₹1 Lakh for senior and young, respectively, and a number of awards will be two in each category.

The contribution of Indian women in science & technology and entrepreneurship has been exemplary, and they have proved that they can own businesses, work tirelessly to show that they are adept and successful in the entrepreneurial space. In rural India, too, women entrepreneurs have made their way and emerged as leaders across different sectors, proving that they are capable mentors for future generations.

Also Read: TCS Jobs Drive: Check Eligibility and How to Apply

The contributions made by women across sectors have been evident over the centuries, science and technology being one of the most benefitted. Women like, Leelavati, a mathematician and astrologer; Janaki Ammal, the first Indian scientist to have received the Padma Shri Award in 1977; Kadambini Ganguly, one of the first female physicians of South Asia to be trained in western medicine; Anna Mani, an Indian physicist, and meteorologist, also the former DDG of the Indian Meteorological Department; Indira Hinduja, the first Indian women who delivered a test tube baby; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman & Managing Director, Biocon Limited, Kalpana Chawla, a first Indian woman in space, Dr. Renu Swaroop, first Woman Secretary to lead DST and Dr. Alka Mittal, first woman CMD of ONGC has made a significant contribution to sectors such as aerospace, medical science, biotechnology, meteorology, and many others, they have proven it time, and again, that opportunity and access to knowledge & resources can make all the difference.

The Government of India has been continuously focusing on women empowerment in Science and Technology, through various schemes and initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, “KIRAN” (Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing), “GATI” - Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions and many other women scientist schemes. All these aim to support the talents of Indian women, and the Department of Science and Technology has played a key role in supporting talented women in science.

For applying, interested candidates may visit www.tdb.gov.in