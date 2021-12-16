Apple Puts On Hold Return to Office Plans Over Omicron

In the wake of the Omicron COVID-19 variant threat, Apple has pushed back its corporate return-to-work deadline from February 1 to a "date yet to be determined." Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures among retail staff, it has temporarily closed three locations in the United States and Canada. Before the three locations are reopened, all of the staff will be tested.

According to the report, which cites a message written by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, the company's workers were supposed to return to work on February 1.

Concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus strain have thrown numerous businesses' preparations for a return to normalcy into disarray.