APJ Abdul Kalam Bright Student Scholarships, Award: Check Eligibility to Apply

Hyderabad: The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Educational Welfare Society has announced the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Bright Student Award' and scholarships for students in classes four through ten, including those who will be sitting for class ten examinations in March-April 2022.

The scholarships and awards will be given out based on a written test that will be administered online in all district headquarters and mandals on May 8, 2022, with the results being announced on May 8 and prizes being distributed on May 15, 2022, in the city.

The test will consist of 100 objective-type questions in mathematics and science, based on the standards for ICSE, CBSE, and state boards in English, Telugu, and Urdu medium.

Send information such as your WhatsApp number, name, father's name, class, school, and address to 85002-12306. The first-place winner in the All-India competition will receive a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, while the second-place winner will receive Rs 80,000 and the third-place winner will receive Rs 70,000.

The fourth through tenth places would each receive Rs 60,000, Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 100 winners. Send an email to apjedu2001@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 85002-12306 for further information.