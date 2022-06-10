AP TET Notification Released: Check Dates And Last Day to Apply

Andhra Pradesh Government has released Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) notification.

Job aspirants can apply online and pay the fee on the website between June 15 and July 15.

The Commissioner of School Education, Suresh Kumar stated that, “The exams will start from August 6 and will continue till August 21, which will be in online mode. The key paper will be released on August 31 and the results will be out on September 14,” For any further information, aspirants can check the official website aptet.apcfss.in

Also Read: TS Inter Results Likely to be Out on These Dates, Check Out Now