AP TET 2022 Admit Cards Likely To Be Out Soon, Check Link and Process To Download

Andhra Pradesh government will soon release Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Cards. Once it is released candidates can download it from its official website.

AP TET exams will start on August 6 and conclude on August 21, and the test will be computer-based.

The examination will be conducted in 13 districts across Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Government.

Steps to Download AP TET 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website - aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Go to Candidate login and log in using candidate ID and date of birth.

Step 3: The AP TET Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

