AP, Telangana Students Appearing for NEET UG Counselling 2021 Must Read This

Hyderabad: All candidates who passed the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 must prepare for online counselling, which will begin on January 19.

For the academic year 2021-22, counselling will be conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing (only for central colleges of nursing) for NEET 15% all India quota, 100% deemed, central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats.

As a result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a thorough admission counselling timetable. Candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are eligible to compete for seats in the 15% all-India quota.

The MCC will conduct four rounds of all India quota counselling beginning in the academic year 2021-22: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Following the end of AIQ round 2, no AIQ seats will be returned to the individual states, according to the MCC.

From January 19 to 24, the first round of online counselling will begin with registration and cost payment. After registering, candidates must exercise their seat and college allotment choices between January 20 and January 24. Internal candidates will be verified by their respective universities/institutes on January 25 and 26.

On January 27 and 28, seat allotments will be processed, and the first-round results will be announced on January 29. Between January 30 and February 4, students must report to their assigned college.

From February 9 to 14, you can register for second-round therapy, and you can fill out your choices from February 10 to 14. The results of the seat allocation will be disclosed on February 19. Students who have been assigned seats should report to their respective colleges between February 20 and February 26.

Candidates can also register for the mop-up round from March 2 to 7, fill out their choices from March 3 to 7, and seats will be assigned on March 12. Between March 13 and 19, candidates must report to the colleges to which they have been assigned.

There will be no new registration or choice-filling for the online stray vacancy round, according to the MCC. Candidates' choices in the mop-up round will be taken into account when seats are allocated.

The stray vacancy round's seat allotment will be processed on March 21, and the results will be revealed on March 22, with reporting to individual colleges taking place between March 23 and 26. For additional information, go to this link.