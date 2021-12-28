AP State Urdu Academy Confers Best Lecturer Award to MANUU Polytechnic Kadapa Professor

Hyderabad: Dr Syed Mohammed Shoaib, Assistant Professor of Physics at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Polytechnic Kadapa, received the State Level "Best Lecturer Award".

According to Dr Md. Abdul Muqsit Khan, Principal, MANUU Polytechnic Kadapa, Dr Shoaib has received the award from the Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy for the Academic Year 2021-22 on December 15 for his valuable services in the field of education.

Teachers and students from Polytechnic have congratulated Dr S M Shoaib on his achievement.

