AP SSC Results Release Time

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh SSC 2022 results will be announced today (June 6th). At 12 p.m., Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will announce the results of the 10th class in Vijayawada.

Previously, the AP SSC results 2022 were set to be announced on June 4, 2022. The minister clarified that the results are now slated for June 6, 2022, as there was a miscommunication.

Also Read: AP SSC 2022 Results Announcement Postponed

The Department of Education is releasing 10th class results in a matter of months at an unprecedented rate.

The results will be announced in the form of marks by the Department of Education. The tenth class exams were held between April 27th and May 9th. This year, 6.22 lakh children took the 10th Class exams.

For the past two years, the tenth public examinations have not been held because of COVID.

In 10 days, 20,000 teachers completed a spot valuation of 40 lakh papers.

Within a month, the Department of Education will hold the 10th Class Supplementary Examinations.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has prohibited the marketing of 10th class results. The Department of Education has issued action orders against private educational institutions that promoted rankings after the results were announced. Private educational institutes that promote rankings would face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Owners will face jail terms ranging from three to seven years.