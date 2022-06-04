AP SSC Results 2022 Declared?

AP SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared: Over 6 lakh students will receive their AP SSC AP class 10 exam results in just a few minutes. Within a few minutes, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will hold a press conference to announce one of the most anticipated results of the season: AP SSC or AP 10th class results.

According to the board's official statement, the results will be announced during a press conference at 11 a.m. Students will be able to check their scores on official websites, such as bseap.gov.in and Sakshi Education, shortly after the results are announced to the media.

After last year's perfect score, the pass rate is expected to drop. Those who pass the SSC will be admitted to the first year of BSIEAP. Students must get a score of at least 33% on the AP 10th examinations to succeed. Students will be graded on their performance as well.

Students who score 91 or more will receive an A1 grade; those who score between 81 and 90 will receive an A2 grade; those who score between 71 and 80 will receive a B1 grade, and those who score between 61 and 70 will receive a B2 grade. A student must get a minimum of 35 marks, or a grade of D, to pass.