AP SSC, Inter Exams Results 2021 Date: Check How Marks Are Allotted 

The Andhra Pradesh Government has cancelled the SSC and Inter examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. But students are confused about the results and how the marks will be allotted for their performance.

However, AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh had informed that the results of SSC and Inter exams will be announced based on the performance of the students. He said that a committee had been appointed to follow a procedure to calculate results.

As per sources, it is learned that the results will be announced by the state government immediately after the report is submitted by the committee.

Minister Suresh said, “We are already working on allocating grades based on practical exams results of Intermediate first and second-year students. The government will ensure that no injustice is done to the talented students.”

The committee is studying how the results were given in other states after cancelling the exams. All factors will be taken into consideration while calculating the results, he added.

Though the government seemed to insist on conducting SSC and Inter examinations They had to cancel under mandatory conditions by the Supreme court. As the committee appointed by the government is working on the procedure, it is expected that the results will be out in the second week of July.