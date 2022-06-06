AP SSC 2022 Results: Check Pass Percentage

AP SSC 10th Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today, June 6, at noon, during a press conference in Vijayawada. Students can check their results on the official website as well as on Sakshi Education.

The results were supposed to be announced on June 4, but they were postponed. According to the updated timeline, the results were announced on June 6. Students should keep their admit cards handy since they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check their AP SSC results.

Also Read: AP SSC Results 2022 Declared?

The AP SSC results will be announced by B Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education. The statement was issued by Devanand Reddy, Director of Government Examinations. Because the Board has decided to ban the declaration/announcing of sectional ranks to students, the merit list for this year will not be issued.

According to the board's statement, the Directorate of Government Examinations does not award any ranks to students in the SSC Public Examinations, hence the board will not release the students' ranks per section.

Individual student results for the SSC Public Examinations 2022 will be posted on the website soon.

Over 615908 students from 11671 schools took the SSC examinations this year. A total of 797 schools got a 100 pass percentage, while 71 had a zero per cent pass percentage. There was not a single student from these 71 schools who was declared passed.

The examinations were taken by a total of 6,21,799 candidates, with 6.14 lakh passing. The pass percentage currently stands at 64.02 per cent. There are 3,02,474 females and 3,63,000 boys among the total number of students that sat for the exam. However, the total pass percentage has decreased. All students passed the exam in 2021 and 2020. From 2016 to 2019, more than 90% of students passed the AP SSC exam.

The AP government schools had the lowest pass percentage in the SSC results, with 50.10 per cent.