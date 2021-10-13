AP-RCET 2021 Application Registration Begins

Hyderabad: On behalf of the APSCHE, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has sought applications from qualified candidates for admission to the PhD programme through the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET)-2021.

On the official website, online application registration will begin today, October 11, 2021. The deadline for applying online without paying a late fee is October 31, 2021.

Candidates should keep in mind that they must double-check their applications before submitting them. Corrections are not available after the application has been filed, except for typographical errors, which will be allowed during the time of online application correction.

Candidates who submitted for multiple subjects with different application numbers will only be admitted to one subject.

Candidates seeking admission to PhD programmes with a PG degree in Science, Arts, Management, Commerce, Law, Pharmacy, or Engineering must take the Entrance Test (APRCET-2021) conducted by the Convener, APRCET-2021. Candidates who are awaiting the results of their qualifying degree's last semester or year can also apply for APRCET-2021. However, such candidates would only be considered for admission if they produced a PG degree by the interview date.

AP-RCET 2021: Direct Link To Apply Online

AP-RCET 2021: Important Dates

S. No. Event Date 1 Online application registration date October 11, 2021 2 Last date to apply online October 31, 2021 3 The last date submit the application with a late fee of Rs. 2000/- November 5, 2021 4 The last date to apply online with a late fee of Rs. 5000/- November 8, 2021 5 The typographical errors will be allowed

to be corrected Between 06th to

08th November 2021

AP-RCET 2021: Application Fee

For OC, Rs. 1500/-, Rs. 1300/- for BC, and Rs. 1000/- for SC, ST, and PWD, the candidate must pay Rs. 1500/-. Bank fees are not included in the price. During the application process, the individual can only choose two subjects. The candidate must pay an additional fee of Rs. 1500/- for OC, Rs. 1300/- for BC, and Rs. 1000/- for SC/ST/PHC for each additional subject.

Read the official notification here.