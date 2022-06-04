AP POLYCET Results 2022 Date, Check Marks to Qualify

AP POLYCET Results 2022: The OMR-based pen-and-paper Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 was held across the state on May 29, 2022. Although no official date for the results has been published, the information booklet gives a rough estimate. As a result, applicants should receive their findings around June 10, 2022. They will be announced on the official website, in an online format.

Candidates must score equal to or higher than the requisite marks to pass the AP POLYCET 2022 entrance test. Only after that would they be qualified to apply for admission to Andhra Pradesh's polytechnic colleges.

The date for the announcement of the AP POLYCET results in 2022 has been set.

As stated in the information booklet, the AP POLYCET Results 2022 will be declared on June 10, 2022. However, there is no indication of a date for the announcement of the results on the official website.

The AP POLYCET 2022 information leaflet also includes the following statement:

"The results are likely to be declared within fifteen days from the date of test. Rank cards will also be download in the same day of results announcement."

According to this announcement, if the AP POLYCET Results 2022 are not released on June 10, 2022, they will be released on or before June 15, 2022.

There is a chance that the result date may be updated on the website in the coming days. As a result, applicants are recommended to check the official website periodically to stay updated on the official date of the AP POLYCET Results 2022.

AP POLYCET Results 2022 Qualifying Marks

According to the information pamphlet, candidates must score at least 30 out of 120 to pass the AP POLYCET entrance test in 2022. Only unreserved applicants are eligible for this amount. For the SC and ST divisions, there is no minimum qualifying figure.

Category Qualifying Marks (Out of 120)

UR/General - 30 marks

SC, ST - No minimum qualifying marks

All candidates who pass the AP POLYCET 2022 test will be given a rank, based on which they will be admitted to polytechnic programmes provided throughout the state. Each applicant will get a distinct rank card via the online method on the date of the announcement of the results.

AP POLYCET Results 2022 Tie-Breaking Process

If two or more applicants receive the same AP POLYCET 2022 score, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to award each candidate a unique rank. The marks earned by each applicant in mathematics will be considered in this tie-breaking procedure.

Physics scores will be taken into account if the tie persists. If the tie remains, rankings will be allocated based on the date of birth. In the AP POLYCET 2022 merit list, older candidates will be given a higher position.