AP POLYCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2021 Results Out, Check Direct Link

AP POLYCET 2021: The provisional seat allotment list for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) has been published on the official website. By logging in to the official portal with their hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth, and passwords, candidates can check the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment results.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has assigned seats to candidates for admission based on their AP POLYCET 2021 scores and ranks, choices made during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling, and seat availability.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment list must confirm their admission by reporting online and paying a fee to the institute. The seats were allocated to the shortlisted students based on their merit, the alternatives selected during the AP POLYCET counselling online application, and the availability of seats.

How To Download The AP POLYCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website.

Select the candidate's portal from the drop-down menu.

Enter your hall ticket number, birth date, and password.

Please submit your application and the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment letter.

Take a printout of the same after downloading it.

Separate instructions for reporting to college and enrolling in subsequent counselling phases will be released soon by DTE Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who choose the floating option will be given a second shot in the next round. Those who freeze their option, on the other hand, must confirm their seats by paying any applicable admission fee.