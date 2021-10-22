AP PGECET Results 2021 Declared, Download Rank Card

AP PGECET Results 2021: The exam regulatory board has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP PGECET 2021, today, October 21, 2021. Candidates may now go to the official website, or to the manabadi website, to check their results and get their rank cards.

The results for the AP PGECET 2021 examinations were held on September 27 to 29, 2021, and October 8, 2021. The Final Answer Key, which was created by integrating the complaints raised on the Preliminary Answer Key, was used to create the final result.

To view results and get rank cards, candidates will require their Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth. The step-by-step procedure is outlined below, along with direct links to the necessary resources.

How to Check & Download Rank Card for AP PGECET Results 2021

Candidates must go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test.

Click on either the 'Download Rank Card' or the 'Results' buttons on the Homepage.

Candidates can also see their AP PGECET Results 2021 – Results link | Download Rank Card by clicking on the relevant links provided.

You will be sent to a new page where you must enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

On your screen, you will see your AP PGECET Results 2021 and Rank Card.

Make a copy for future reference by downloading and printing it.

Candidates who achieve merit in these results will advance to the Counseling stage. This will be the final round of admissions to Andhra Pradesh's colleges and universities. On behalf of APSCHE, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts the exam.