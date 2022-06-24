AP Open School Class 10, Inter Results Today: Check Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10th and Inter Results will be out today at 11 AM. Those who have attended the exam can check their results at this site - apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has completed the annual board exams for class 10 on 06 May 2022. The examination is conducted in offline mode at different exam centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can submit an application for recounting their answer scripts. Those who want to apply for recounting need to pay a certain amount through Mee-Seva along with the submission of the application form.

Here are the steps to check the results:

Open the site apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Click on results

Check for the SSC Result 2022 link

Enter registration number and date of birth

After filling in the required information, click submit

The result will be out

Take a printout of the result sheet for provisional use

