AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Link And Date

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will likely release the AP LAWCET 2022 hall tickets soon. Once the hall tickets are issued candidates can download the admit cards from their official website.

The AP LAWCET & PGLCET - 2022 Examination will be held on July 13 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

After clearing the test, APSHE will take admissions of eligible candidates for the regular LLB course for 3 and 5 years and the LLM 2-year course for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'AP LAWCET 2022 hall tickets'.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your AP LAWCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Out- Check Link To Download Admit Card