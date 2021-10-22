AP LAWCET 2021 Results Released, Check Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) results for 2021 have been released.
AP LAWCET results 2021: Candidates who took the test may view their results and scorecards at sche.ap.gov.in, the official website of the APSCHE.
AP LAWCET results 2021: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 have been announced by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who took the test can view their results as well as their scorecards on APSCHE's official website.
On September 22, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET were held.
For the academic year 2021-22, the AP LAWCET and PGLCET were held for applicants seeking admission to regular LLB (3 years & 5 years) and LLM (2 years) courses.
Check the AP LAWCET-2021 results directly here: Link
Download the AP LAWCET-2021 rank card here: Link
How To Check AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET Results 2021
- Visit APSCHE's official webpage at the link.
- On the homepage, click on the 'AP LAWCET 2021' option.
- Select the link to the results.
- Fill up your registration number as well as the LAWCET hall ticket number.
- Select 'View Result' from the drop-down menu.
- The outcome will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of the result and save it for future use.