AP Inter Supplementary Admit Cards are Out, Check Link to Download

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP released AP Inter Supplementary admit cards 2022 on July 26, 2022. AP Inter 1st, and 2nd-year supplementary exam students can download their hall tickets now from the official website.

The exams will be held in the month of August.

Students need their regular AP Inter admit card number and date of birth to download their AP IPASE admit cards.

Steps To Download AP Inter Supplementary Admit Card

Step: 1- Visit the official website of BIE AP or AP IPASE August exams - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

Step: 2- On the homepage click on the link that reads, 'Download Supplementary admit cards 2022.'

Step: 3- A new page will open where you have to enter your previous AP Inter number and date of birth.

Step: 4- Your AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets will be displayed

Step: 5- Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

