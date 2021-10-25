AP Inter Supplementary 2021 Results Released, Check Direct Link

AP Inter Supplementary 2021: The results for intermediate supplementary examinations have been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on its official website. Candidates who took the supplementary exam can see their results online by entering their registration number and password. The results of both first-year and second-year students have been announced by the board.

Both vocational and regular students have received their results. The 1st year exam drew 3,24,800 candidates from general and vocational courses this year. The AP inter supplementary exam 2021 drew 14,950 students from the second year.

Here are important dates and instructions for downloading the results.

Also Read: AP PGECET Results 2021 Declared, Download Rank Card

How to Download the AP Inter Supplementary Exam Results 2021

Step 1: Go to the link, which is the official website.

Step 2: Select "Advanced Supplementary Results" from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Using their username and password, candidates must log in.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

From September 15 to September 23, 2021, the AP Inter Exam was held. The board administered the Supplementary Exam in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, which included wearing masks and keeping social distance, among other things.