AP-ICET 2022 Exam in July, State Council of Higher Education Releases Notification

Visakhapatnam East: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP-ICET 2022 notification for admissions to MBA and MCA courses across the state. The AP-ICET convenor Acharya Kishore Babu said the deadline for accepting I-CET applications will be June 10. He said candidates can submit their applications till July 9 with a penalty fee.

The AP-ICET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 25. For more details, please visit the State Council of Higher Education cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

