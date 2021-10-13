AP EdCET Results Out, Check Direct Link

Amaravati: On Tuesday, the results of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET-2021) were revealed by Andhra University. According to Prof K Visweswara Rao, the EdCET convenor, 15,638 applicants applied for the admission exam.

"As many as 13,619 applicants turned up for the entrance, out of which 13,428 (98.6%) candidates qualified the exam. Andhra University was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting EdCET-2021 by the government through the AP State Council of Higher Education," said Prof Rao.

On September 21, the APEdCET-2021 was held at 69 locations around the state, in 34 cities.

In the math track, 99.71 per cent of students passed the exam. Physical sciences got 99.79 per cent, biological sciences got 98.72 per cent, social studies got 96.97 per cent, and English got 99.8 per cent.

Last year's data showed that 42,000 tickets were available. Counselling dates will be released soon, according to the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council.

P Mani Tea took first place in biological sciences, A Vara Prasad in English, S Hima Bindu in mathematics, B Raja Sekhar in physical sciences, and V Dileep Surya Teja in social sciences.

