AP ECET 2022 Admit Card Is Out, Check Link and Process To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has released the AP ECET 2022 admit card on the official website. Candidates can download the AP ECET Hall ticket using credentials like registration number and date of birth.

The AP ECET 2022 answer key will be released on July 25. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How To Download AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022

Step: 1 - Go to the official site of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step: 2 - Click on the AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 link on the homepage.

Step: 3 - Key in your login details and click on submit.

Step: 4 - Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step: 5 - Check the admit card and download the page.

Step: 6 - Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

