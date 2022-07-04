AP EAPCET 2022 Exam Starts Today, Important Things One Should Know

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 exam will be held from today, July 4.

The engineering stream entrance exam will be held from July 4 to July 8, while the admission test for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will start on July 11 and July 12, respectively.

The exam will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The students can take the EAPCET 2022 exam in both English and Telugu language mediums. The exam duration is three hours.

Rules To Follow in The Exam Centres

1. Continuing the COVID-19 protocols and keeping in mind the student's health, candidates will undergo a temperature check, maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

2. Candidates should carry admit cards to the exam centre. The hall ticket will contain Covid-19 and other instructions in detail.

3. Apart from the EAPCET hall ticket, the candidates need to carry a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport.

4. Students should reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, and carry their admit cards.

5. Students have been advised not to wear any jewellery and not carry any electronic gadgets- mobile phones, watches, calculators inside the exam centre.

The candidates who qualify in the exam will be able to take admissions in various engineering, agricultural and pharmacy streams in various colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

