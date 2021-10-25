AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 Begins, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: AP EAPCET (or EAMCET) 2021 counselling for undergraduate pharmacy, agricultural, and engineering seats in Andhra Pradesh colleges will begin today, October 25. Candidates who pass the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the online counselling procedure. The deadline for applications is October 30.

Certificate verification will be conducted from October 26 to October 31 according to the timetable. It is possible to verify certificates both online and offline.

On November 10, the first round's seat allotment list will be released.

The following is a list of documents that are necessary for online counselling:

Rank card

Hall ticket

Marks Memorandum (Inter or equivalent)

Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memorandum)

Transfer Certificate

EWS certificate, if applicable

For private applicants, a residence certificate in the authorised format is required.

In the event of non-local applicants, an Andhra Pradesh resident certificate in the stipulated format is required.

In the case of BC/ST/SC applicants, an Integrated Community Certificate is required.

For individuals claiming tuition fee reimbursement, a parent's income certificate is required.

If relevant, a certificate of local status

The following is the whole counselling schedule.

AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Dates