AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling, Check Dates And Registration Process

AP Engineering Agriculture Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) counselling will be held in the month of August and September 2022. The process includes certificate verification, option exercise and seat allotment. The AP EAPCET is a state-level entrance exam administered by JNTU, Anantapur, on behalf of APSCHE.

The qualified candidates can get admission into various undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses offered by various universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAMCET counselling dates will be announced on JNTU’s official website. Candidates should check for updates daily.

For the counselling round, eligible candidates should go to the AP EAMCET 2022 official website. For AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022, interested candidates must first pay the processing fee, along with uploading necessary documents, web options, and so on

Following this students will get allotted to some universities or colleges.

