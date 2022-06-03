AP 10th Class Results Tomorrow: Check Here

AP SSC Result 2022: The date and timing of the AP SSC Result 2022 have been announced! According to sources in the local media, the AP SSC 10th Results 2022 will be released tomorrow, June 4, 2022, at the time shown below.

According to local media sources, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the AP SSC Result 2022 date and time. In a momentous turn of events, the AP SSC 10th Class Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 4, 2022, for all students. Everyone will be able to view their AP 10th results online at the Sakshi Education website.

According to sources in local newspapers, the release of the AP SSC Result 2022 date and timing came roughly 25 days after the examinations ended. BSE AP will release the AP 10th results at 11 a.m. tomorrow, making the procedure of announcing results faster than before.

According to these local publications, the announcement of the AP SSC Result 2022 is anticipated to be made public by Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar, in front of the media.

AP SSC Result 2022 Date And Time (OUT)

AP 10th Result 2022 Date - June 4, 2022 (TOMORROW)

AP SSC Results 2022 Time - Likely at 11 am (as per local media)

Sakshi Education website direct link.

The AP SSC Result 2022 date and timing announcement is for all students who took the BSE AP 10th examinations from April 27 to May 9, 2022. According to sources, approximately 6.5 lakh students took the AP 10th examinations in the offline mode this time and would receive their results in less than a month.

Previously, information claimed that the AP 10th Results 2022 would be released on June 10, 2022. According to rumours in local dailies, BSE AP will now announce the AP SSC Result 2022 tomorrow, surprising everyone. For the most up-to-date information, please follow Sakshi Post and Sakshi Education!