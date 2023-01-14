Andhra Pradesh: Village Secretariat Job Notification in February

Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to fill vacant posts in village and ward secretariats across the state. A job notification will be released in the month of February, 2023 in this regard. According to the sources, a total of 14,523 vacant posts will be filled in various categories. Earlier, the government had filled 1.34 lakhs posts in the state.

The government has planned to complete the recruitment process by April, 2023.

The Village, Ward Secretariat department has written a letter to Panchayath Raj department about the vacancies identified in various departments.