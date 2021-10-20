Andhra Pradesh: SGTs With BEd, MEd Must Take Bridge Course

Andhra Pradesh: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has announced that B.Ed and M.Ed-qualified applicants who work as SGTs in primary schools (Grades 1–5) must complete a 6-month bridge course within two years of starting the service. In this regard, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released new rules.

Previously, only individuals who had completed Elementary Teacher Training (DEAD, DLED) were eligible for positions as Primary School Teachers (Secondary Grade Teachers-SGT), while those who had completed B.Ed, M.Ed were only eligible for positions as School Assistants. The NCTE modified this rule in response to Supreme Court orders, declaring B.Ed and M.Ed qualified applicants eligible for Elementary Teacher positions.

TET is separated into two sections in Andhra Pradesh: Paper 1 for SGT posts and Paper 2 for School Assistant roles. Following a change in NCTE standards, B.Ed and M.Ed candidates for SGT posts will be required to submit Paper-1, and those who are approved for SGT positions based on their Paper-1 performance will be required to take the bridge course once they join the service.

The NCTE also stated that teachers in grades 6 to 8 should have a graduate degree with at least 50 per cent marks, a one-year B.Ed special education training, or post-graduation with 55 per cent marks, three-year integrated B.Ed and M.Ed training. Those who have these credentials must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in their respective states, both of which are valid for life.