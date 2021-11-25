Andhra Pradesh: Here Is the Last Date For Payment Of The Intermediate Examination Fee

Andhra Pradesh: The deadline for paying the intermediate examination fee is this. MV. Seshagiri Babu, secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate, said that regular and secondary students who have been appearing for the Intermediate March-2022 public examinations, as well as those who have previously failed and want to retake the examinations, can pay the examination fee by December 13.

On Tuesday, the board released a statement outlining the fees to this extent.

The deadline to pay the fee with a fine of Rs 120 is December 23, with fees of Rs 500 due by December 30, Rs 1,000 due by January 4, 2022, Rs 2,000 due by January 10, Rs 3,000 due by January 17, and Rs 5,000 due by January 20. The circular covers the application cost, examination fees (by paper and year), and other issues.

In terms of higher education, AP NIT is accepting applications for a PhD. Part-Time, Full-Time, and MS (By Research) programmes. Those who are qualified to attend the December 2021 session should apply online. The deadline for applications is December 4, according to NIT authorities. The part-time course has 148 seats available, while the full-time course has 144 seats available. Eligible applicants will be chosen through written examinations and interviews. For additional information, candidates should go to the link.