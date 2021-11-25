Andhra Pradesh First To Provide 35% Quota For BC’s In Private Varsities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to grant a government quota of 35 per cent for students from BC, SC, ST, and minorities to attend private universities.

Following up on an order issued by the state government, the state assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

"AP is the first in the country to implement a 35 percent reservation for certain categories of students for education in private universities," Hemachandra Reddy, head of the AP higher education council, said. At the moment, no state in the country is doing so.