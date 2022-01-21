Amazon Future Scholarships for Computer Science Engineering Students, Details Inside

Supporting underserved students in their pursuit of a computer science education is not only vital to Amazon; it's also critical to the development of diverse tech industries and a bright future. Our Amazon Future Engineer-India Scholarship programme provides deserving ladies like you with a stipend of Rs. 40,000 per year for the duration of the programme, as well as mentorship from Amazonians to assist you in developing industry-relevant skill sets and a rewarding career in technology! Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to compete for a paid internship at Amazon.

This might very well be you!

We'd like you to apply! There's only one way to find out if you're the lucky winner of this double-sized opportunity. Now is the time to apply.

Things to think about before you apply:

Learn more about academic eligibility, test scores, financial eligibility, a list of required documents, and the essay required to apply for AFE India Scholarships.

