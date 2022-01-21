Amazon Future Scholarships for Computer Science Engineering Students, Details Inside
Create a future that is full of potential. Fill out an application for the Amazon Future Engineer India Scholarship.
This is a fantastic two-in-one opportunity for female students interested in computer science. Win an Rs. 1,60,000 scholarships and be coached by Amazonians for an interesting tech career. Applications are now being accepted. Now is the time to apply.
Supporting underserved students in their pursuit of a computer science education is not only vital to Amazon; it's also critical to the development of diverse tech industries and a bright future. Our Amazon Future Engineer-India Scholarship programme provides deserving ladies like you with a stipend of Rs. 40,000 per year for the duration of the programme, as well as mentorship from Amazonians to assist you in developing industry-relevant skill sets and a rewarding career in technology! Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to compete for a paid internship at Amazon.
This might very well be you!
We'd like you to apply! There's only one way to find out if you're the lucky winner of this double-sized opportunity. Now is the time to apply.
Things to think about before you apply:
Learn more about academic eligibility, test scores, financial eligibility, a list of required documents, and the essay required to apply for AFE India Scholarships.
