Amazon Academy Free Trial: Live Learning Courses for JEE and NEET Aspirants

Amazon Academy has introduced a 15-day free trial for its one-year live learning course, Ultimate Study packs, for JEE and NEET aspirants. Students will be able to enroll for the Ultimate Pack free trial to attend classes for a batch of their choice, without entering any payment details during the enrollment process. As part of the trial, students will receive guidance sessions by Amazon Academy’s academic guides who will offer them tips to help start the exam preparation journey. Students will also receive access to all practice and test content along with 1-on-1 chat based doubt support during the 15 days trial period.

In addition to the trial pack, Amazon Academy has now made JEE and NEET preparation more affordable, with the launch of ‘Monthly Subscription’ on study packs for Class 11 and 12 students, starting at Rs 299. Amazon Academy has launched various subscription and free trial offers at lower price points to help aspirants in their preparation journey. Students across the country can benefit from Amazon Academy’s smart and effective pedagogy that is based on deep analytics and extensive research.

Commenting on the offering, Amol Gurwara, Director of Education, Amazon India said, “At Amazon Academy, our aim is to provide high quality educational content and test preparation services to JEE and NEET aspirants at an affordable price. With the launch of monthly subscriptions and free trials, we aim to support Class 11 and 12 students who are looking for reasonably priced courses for a holistic preparation of competitive exams. With the launch of this new subscription offer, our learning experience and courses are accessible to students at prices as low as Rs 299 per month.”

The offers are available on a monthly recurring basis at prices starting at Rs 299 for a standard pack, Rs 1499 for a premium pack and Rs 3400 for the ultimate pack. The monthly subscription is applicable across Amazon Academy courses and students can also avail free trial sessions for Ultimate Pack for 15 days. With the complete subscription of the packs, aspirants will be able to receive regular guidance sessions with academic guides for personalised study calendar and exam strategy tips. The plan will provide complete subject coverage and enable students to achieve high retention with regular revision schedules to achieve success in both, board and competitive exams.