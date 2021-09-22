Allow Women To Take NDA Entrance Exam In November: SC To Centre

NDA Entrance Exam: The Supreme Court ruled that women applicants must be permitted to take the National Defense Academy test in November 2021, stating that "gender equality issues cannot be postponed."

The Supreme Court has told the Centre that it cannot overturn an interim order that allows women to take the NDA entrance exam in November.

"We gave hope to the girls. We cannot deny them that hope now," the court said. This comes after the Centre said that by May 2022, a notice permitting women to appear for the exam will be released.

The order came a day after the Defense Ministry told the Supreme Court that a notification permitting women to take the exam would be released by May of next year.

The government told the court on September 8 that the Armed Forces were already considering the admission of women into the NDA.

The Defence Ministry filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the National Defence Academy's induction of women into the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The government stated that to ensure a seamless induction and training of women applicants, considerable planning and preparation was required.