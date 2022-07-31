All You Wanted to Know About Erasmus Scholarships

European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students (Erasmus) is a programme funded by the European Union to support education for students across the world. It also encourages partnerships between global universities. Erasmus+ scholarships cover participation costs, travel costs, and the living allowance of the recipients.

India is one of the countries which have a huge number of Erasmus recipients.

According to Erasmus data over the last five years, out of 165 countries, scholarship applications from across the globe increased by 37 per cent and by a whopping 87 per cent from India.

When it comes to winning the scholarship India has grown double the last year. Globally the percentage has increased by 69.99 per cent but in India has increased up to 151.56 per cent. Also, the number of women competing also has increased.

“The EU has adopted a gender equality strategy which presents policy objectives and actions to make significant progress by 2025 towards a gender-equal Europe. This strategy also envisages that 85 per cent of all new external actions will promote gender equality and women's empowerment by 2025, which will contribute to building a more inclusive and prosperous society," said Seppo Nurmi, Chargé d'Affaires, Delegation of the European Union to India.

“It is a recognition of the academic excellence of Indian candidates," added Nurmi.

"The students, through this scholarship, get an opportunity to study and conduct research in at least two universities located in different European countries and obtain a joint, double or multiple degrees, giving them a unique exposure,” said an EU official.

The official also credited growing awareness as one of the reasons behind a substantial increase in the applications from Indian students. “Networking with alumni has also helped to drive up both the volume and the quality of applications,” added the official.