AISECT Jharkhand University Admissions for 2022 – 2023 Now Open

AISECT University, Jharkhand invites students for admissions for the current academic year. The entrance exams are open for students to secure admission in university for courses such as Commerce & Management, Agriculture, Science, Computer Science & IT, Social Science, Journalism & Mass Communication, Education and Performing & Arts etc. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admissions to courses across streams. The all-India exam will be held online from April 1st - April 30th 2022.

AISECT University (AU) was established in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand in 2016 as the district's first private University and the first Skills University of the State. Being a part of the AISECT Group, the AISECT Jharkhand University is also a skill-based university with an aim to bridge the skill gap in the available workforce and the industry requirements. Its partnership with government policies like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is visible in the curriculum where the students have the option to opt for two skill courses in each semester.

Speaking on this Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor AISECT men tioned “The University’s core curriculum is designed with equal importance given to knowledge delivery and research. In order to provide a meaningful education experience to students and hone them to become responsible citizens of our nation, AISECT’s curriculum is in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Overall development and value-based education are at the very core of AISECT’s overall vision”.

In alignment with The New Education Policy (NEP), the integrated curriculum offered by the University bolsters holistic development. NEP focused courses include forward looking offerings like Foreign Language, Yoga, Personality development, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Communication skills & Agriculture, Organic grower etc. Overall, the 15 skill-based courses and 10 ability enhancement programs are offered with a view to hone communication and personality development, thereby making students job ready. In today’s competitive job market, AISECT University Jharkhand instils students with the required skillsets to meet the growing demands of the ever-evolving industry.

The innovative courses offered by the University focus on making students industry ready offers a plethora of benefits like earn while you work option, a real-time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection. B.Voc courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like Agriculture, electronics, IT, Mining, Healthcare, Automobile, and Retail to name a few. The courses are aimed at meeting talent requirements across industries through a flexible, holistic and well-groomed curriculum.

The courses at AISECT University are designed so that every graduate from the university will adapt themselves to the present market scenario. The university focuses on providing modern infrastructure and technologies to produce quality education with practical training. AISECT University also offers online placement drives, career development webinars and personality development sessions for the graduating students. AISECT University, Hazaribagh received ASSOCHAM India Excellence in Education, Training & Development Award 2022. AISECT University, Jharkhand is ranked one of the best Private Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2021-22.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal ajee.aisectonline and pay the application fee for further process. Students can also register through AISECT centers. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email Id, and an application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on 7th May 2022. Interested students can gather further information regarding the admission process and the University.

The AISECT Group of Universities is India's leading higher education group whose mission is to establish world-class and affordable universities in locations that are in dire need of a quality higher education ecosystem. The Group's core ideology across all its higher education endeavours has been to groom its students into responsible, proficient and ethical professionals. With over three decades of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the Group offers its students immense opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in entrepreneurship & placements.