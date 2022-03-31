AISECT Group Of Universities Announces Examination Dates For The AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) 2022

New Delhi, March 31, 2022: The AISECT Group of Universities, India's leading higher education group, has announced the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination for the academic year 2022–23. The AISECT Joint Entrance Examination (AJEE) is conducted for admissions to Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Dr C.V. Raman University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; AISECT University, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand; Dr C.V. Raman University, Vaishali, Bihar; and Dr C.V. Raman University, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The all-India exam will be held online from April 1st to April 30th, 2022. The entrance test will be held for programmes under the faculties of engineering, education, law, management, agriculture, nursing, and paramedical across all five universities in the group.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal, ajee.aisectonline.com, and pay the application fee for further processing. Students can also register through AISECT centres. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email ID. An application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on May 7th, 2012.

The two-hour exam will be conducted virtually, and the questions will be based on the common minimum syllabus taught on different state boards. Based on the overall performance and aptitude, candidates will be offered admission. A merit list of candidates will be published online. Following that, shortlisted candidates will be invited for counselling sessions to complete the admission process.