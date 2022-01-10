AIMPLB Asks Muslim Students Not to Do Surya Namaskar

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has spoken out against the proposed "Surya Namaskar" at the current "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" and requested Muslim students not to take part. In a statement, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "Secretary School Education has in a circular directed to conduct Surya Namaskar in 30,000 schools as part of the celebration of Independence, which is contrary to the rights given in the Constitution."

He added that the "government has directed schools to conduct it from January 1 and a musical programme is going to be conducted on January 26 on the theme." He alleged, "Surya Namaskar is unconstitutional and is false patriotism as the minority in the country do not believe in idol worship, so imposing it is not in sync with the constitution and asked the government to refrain from it and follow the secular credentials of the country."

Rahmani, while speaking on the phone, stated that "Minorities, including Christians, do not adhere to idol worship and consider the sun as God, So we wanted to raise this issue with the government and raise our concerns." He said, "Muslim children are not allowed, and they should refrain from participating in the programme."

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has notified the public via letter No. F. No. 12-5/2020-IS-4 dated December 16, 2021, that "the National Yogasana Sports Federation under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has decided to run a project of 750 million Surya Namaskar from January 1, 2022, to February 7, 2022. A musical performance of Surya Namaskar is also planned for January 26, 2022." On January 1, government officials were in charge of the programme in numerous states.